Neeraj Chopra Figures In List Of Diamond League Meeting Competitors
Neeraj Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month.
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26. But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition. The 24-year-old had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.
"Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," said a source.
Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.
