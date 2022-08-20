Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who pulled out of the recent Commonwealth Games due to a minor injury, can compete in the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting on August 26 if he is "medically fit", according to the top boss of Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The 24-year-old Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting on August 26.

But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition.

"Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit," Sumariwalla told PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a "minor" groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

"Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source had said a few days back.

Birmingham CWG silver medallist Avinash Sable also figured in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.