The fifteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on September 13 and September 14 at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. As the final edition of this year's Diamond League, the Allianz Memorial Van Damme will see the world's best athletes vying for one last chance to secure victory in their respective disciplines and leave a mark.

On Day 1, Indian 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will make his Diamond League final debut in Brussels. Currently ranked fourteenth in the standings for his discipline, Sable will compete against leading contenders such as Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia), Amos Serem (Kenya), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), and Getnet Wale (Ethiopia).

Day 2 will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, competing in the Javelin throw final. Chopra, who currently holds fourth place in the standings with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany's Julian Weber, among others.

The Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others. The two-day event will be streamed live and exclusively on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 HD, and Sports18 - 3.

Disciplines at Brussels 2024:

Day 1

Men: Long Jump, Pole Vault, Discus Throw, 100m, 110m Hurdles, 400m, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m

Women: Discus Throw, Shot Put, High Jump, Triple Jump, 100m, 400m, 800m

Day 2

Men: Triple Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, Javelin Throw, 200m, 400m Hurdles, 800m

Women: Javelin Throw, Pole Vault, Long Jump, 100m Hurdles, 200m, 400m Hurdles, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m.

