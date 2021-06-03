Legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh was on Thursday admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh due to dipping oxygen levels. He was admitted in ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER), a Covid hospital, at 3.35 PM on Thursday, said Ashok Kumar, spokesperson of the hospital. "Flying Sikh Milkha Singh has been admitted in ICU in Covid Hospital of PGIMER at 3.35 pm. today due to dipping levels of oxygen. He has been kept under observation and is stable now," said the spokesperson in a statement.

Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh admitted to ICU in #COVID19 Hospital of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) due to dipping levels of oxygen; has been kept under observation, stable now: Prof Ashok Kumar, PGIMER Spokesperson

Milkha Singh, 91, was discharged last Sunday from a private hospital in stable condition on the request of his family. He had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital and continued to be on oxygen support.

Milkha Singh's 82-year-old wife, Nirmal Kaur, had to be shifted to the ICU of the hospital last Saturday due to increasing oxygen requirement.

"On the request of the family, Mr Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support," the Fortis hospital, Mohali, had said.

"Mrs Milkha Singh had to be shifted to the ICU last night due to increasing oxygen requirements. She continues to be stable."

Both Milkha Singh and Nirmal Kaur were being treated for Covid pneumonia.

Milkha Singh was admitted to a private hospital last Monday while his wife was admitted the following Wednesday.

Their son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh had reached Chandigarh from Dubai on Saturday and their daughter Mona also reached Mohali a few days ago.

Milkha Singh a four-time gold medallist at the Asian Games and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion.

He is also remembered for his fourth-place finish in 400m at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Milkha Singh was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 1959.