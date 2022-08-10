Story ProgressBack to home
Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Finishes 6th In Monaco Diamond League
reeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.
File image of Murali Sreeshankar© AFP
Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m in Monaco on Wednesday. Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.
He had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.
Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with a best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.