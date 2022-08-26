Lausanne Diamond League 2022 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra leads the pack in the ongoing Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland. The Olympic gold medallist registered a monstrous 89.08m throw in his first attempt. He had earlier pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury. This would be the second time this year that Neeraj would be featuring in a Diamond League event. In the Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj had thrown a personal best of 89.94m but this was not enough as he finished at the second spot, behind Anderson Peters of Grenada who had registered a throw of 90.31m. The Lausanne Diamong League will be the last chance for all men's javelin throwers to qualify for the final slated to be played on September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland. As things stand right now, Neeraj is at the fourth spot in the Diamond League points table with seven points. It is important to note that only the top six with most points at the end of Diamond League qualify for the final.

Neeraj skips his 3rd attempt Neeraj Chopra skips his third throw as he comfortably leads other athletes

Neeraj fails to land a big throw this time Neeraj Chopra can only manage a throw of 85.18m in his second attempt. He still leads the way

Neeraj Chopra can only manage a throw of 85.18m in his second attempt. He still leads the way

Monstrous throw from Neeraj Neeraj Chopra throws 89.08m in first attempt. He leads after the first round

Diamond League Live: HELLO! Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Diamond League from Lausanne. Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men's javelin throw event.

