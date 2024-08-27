Story ProgressBack to home
India Qualify For 4x400m Mixed Relay Final At World Athletics U20 Championships
The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Tuesday.
Representative Image© AFP
The Indian quartet of Jay Kumar, Neeru Pahtak, Rihan Chaudhary and Sandramol Sabu qualified for the 4x400m mixed relay final after finishing overall third among 20 competing teams at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Tuesday.
The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Australia's Jordan Gilbert, Bella Pasquali, Jack Deguara and Sophia Gregorevic topped the standings with a timing of 3:21.10.
Polish quartet of Michał Kijewski, Wiktoria Gajosz, Stanisław Strzelecki and Zofia Tomczyk recorded the overall second best timing with a season best effort of 3:21.92s.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.