Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra's mother Saroj Devi, thanking her for cooking delicious 'choorma' (a popular delicacy from Haryana and Rajasthan), for him. Earlier this year in January, PM Modi had asked Neeraj to bring homemade 'choorma' for him. Responding to the PM's request, Neeraj's mother Saroj had promised to cook and sent special 'choorma' for him. On Tuesday, PM Modi met Neeraj during the Jamaican Prime Minister's visit to India. During the meet, PM Modi got the chance to taste the delicious 'choorma'.

In his letter to Neeraj's mother, PM Modi revealed that he got emotional after eating the 'choorma', admitting that he couldn't stop himself from writing a letter to her.

"Respected Saroj Devi ji, Regards! Hope you are healthy, safe and happy. Yesterday at a banquet organized on the occasion of the visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica to India, I got the opportunity to meet Neeraj. My happiness went up multiple times when he gave me delicious choorma made by you. After eating this choorma today, I could not stop myself from writing a letter to you. Neeraj has often talked about this choorma with me, but today I felt emotional after eating it," PM Modi's letter to Neeraj's mother read.

"Mother is the embodiment of strength, affection and dedication. It's a coincidence that I got this prasad a day before Navratri begins. I fast during these nine days of Navratri. In a way, this choorma of yours has become my main food before my fasting period.

"Just like the food prepared by you gives Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country, similarly this choorma will give me the strength to serve the nation for the next 9 days. On this occasion of festival Navratri, I assure you and the women of this country that I will continue to work with more dedication to make the resolution of a developed India a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" PM Modi added in his letter.