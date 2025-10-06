Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India's performance in the World Para Athletics Championships as historic, saying the country's best-ever showing in the event will be a motivation for youngsters. India won a record 22 medals, including six gold, nine silver and seven bronze, surpassing their best of 17 at the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan. "A historic performance by our para-athletes! This year's World Para-Athletics Championships have been very special. The Indian contingent had its best-ever performance, winning 22 medals, including 6 gold medals. Congrats to our athletes," wrote Modi on 'X' while posting an image of all the country's medal winners.

"Their success will inspire several people. I am proud of each and every member of our contingent and wish them the very best for their future endeavours." This was the first time India hosted the mega para athletics event, which witnessed more than 2,200 participants from 100-plus nations competing in 186 medal events.

"Hosting the tournament in Delhi has also been an honour for India. Gratitude to athletes and support staff from almost 100 nations who were a part of the tournament," added Modi.

