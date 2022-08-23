After missing the Commonwealth Games 2022, Tokyo Olympics javelin gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday announced that he will be representing India in Lausanne Diamond League, starting from Friday. Taking to Twitter Neeraj Chopra said that he is feeling strong and ready for the upcoming event. "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!" Neeraj tweeted. Earlier in July, star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of Commonwealth Games.

Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone.

See you in Lausanne! @athletissima pic.twitter.com/wx52umcVtm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 23, 2022

Neeraj had sustained a groin injury in the finals of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where he clinched the silver medal, to end India's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.

Neeraj had announced the news of his injury on Twitter and wrote,"I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks."

Neeraj had clinched the gold medal in the CWG 2018, which was held in Australia. He further stated that he was deeply hurt by the fact that he would not be able to defend his title.

The winners at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich on September 7-8 will earn a wildcard entry to the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023.