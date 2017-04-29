 
don't
miss
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics

Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Jimmy Greaves As Europe's Top Scorer

Updated: 29 April 2017 21:07 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is now just four off 400 goals in all competitions for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Jimmy Greaves As Europe's Top Scorer
Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Jimmy Greaves as all-time leading scorer in Europe's top leagues. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed legendary English striker Jimmy Greaves on Sunday to become the all-time leading scorer in Europe's top leagues with 367 goals. Ronaldo's goal against Valencia was his 280th in La Liga, with the Portugal star also netting three times for Sporting Lisbon before scoring 84 Premier League goals in six highly successful years at Manchester United. Real's all-time record goalscorer is now just four off 400 in all competitions for the Spanish giants. Greaves, 77, scored 366 in 528 appearances for Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham between 1957 and 1971.

He was part of the England squad that won the 1966 World Cup, but injury cost him his place after the group stage as his replacement Geoff Hurst went onto score a hat-trick in the final over West Germany.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi also looks set to overtake Greaves shortly as the Argentine has netted 345 La Liga goals for the Catalan giants.

Topics : Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro Football Athletics
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo becomes all-time leading scorer in Europe's top leagues
  • Ronaldo has scored 367 goals in Europe
  • Greaves was part of the England squad that won 1966 World Cup
Related Articles
Real Madrid Do Battle With Atletico Madrid Once More In Champions League
Real Madrid Do Battle With Atletico Madrid Once More In Champions League
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Fires Real Madrid Into Semis
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Fires Real Madrid Into Semis
Hat-trick Hero Cristiano Ronaldo First To 100 Champions League Goals
Hat-trick Hero Cristiano Ronaldo First To 100 Champions League Goals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.