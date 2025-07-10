Bengaluru is set to welcome over 262 of the nation's most determined and dynamic para athletes for the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place on July 11 and 12 at the iconic Kanteerava Stadium. The event marks a crucial moment in Indian para sports, serving as the final selection platform for the Indian contingent heading to the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, set to be held later this year. The championship will witness participation from an extraordinary lineup of Indian para athletes who have made their mark on the international stage.

Leading the charge is two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil in the F64 Javelin category, along with celebrated athletes such as Praveen Kumar (High Jump, T44), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw, F56) Dharambir Nain (Club Throw, F51), Rinku Hooda (Javelin Throw, F46) , and Simran (100m & 200m, T12) among others.

Speaking ahead of the event, Devendra Jhajharia, president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), said, "The 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship is more than just a competition—it is a celebration of resilience, excellence, and national pride. As we prepare for the New Delhi 2025 World Championships, this event plays a pivotal role in finalising the athletes who will carry India's hopes on the global stage. I wish every athlete the very best and look forward to witnessing their incredible talent on display."

Athletes too are fired up for this crucial meet. Yogesh Kathuniya, silver medallist at the Paris and Tokyo Paralympics and one of India's most consistent throwers, shared his excitement, "This meet is special. It's our chance to show we are ready for the world stage. Competing here not only motivates me but also reminds me of the growing strength of para athletics in India."

Rising sprint star Simran, who won gold at the Kobe 2024 Asian Championships, added, "I'm feeling strong and focused. Racing in front of a home crowd in Bengaluru gives me extra energy. This meet is key for all of us looking to make it to the World Championships in New Delhi."

With India targeting a record haul at the upcoming New Delhi World Championships, this championship in Bangalore is expected to set the tone for what could be a historic outing for Indian para athletics.

The two-day event is supported by Balmer Lawrie, Association Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), Leonard Cheshire Disability and Cognizant Foiundation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)