Summy Kaliraman, a member of India's 2021 World U20 Championships 4x400m mixed relay bronze winning team, has been handed a two-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for her doping offence committed in 2024. The 22-year-old Summy was handed provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) last year after she tested positive for banned substance Clomifene. Her ban period has started from October 14 last year, according to the latest NADA update.

She had won a silver in the 2024 Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, and has a personal best of 53.18 seconds.

In the 2021 World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, the Indian 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Summy, Barath Sridhar, Priya Mohan and Kapil won the bronze with a time of 3 minute 20.60 seconds. Other track and field athletes sanctioned by the ADDP of the NADA are long distance runners Sreerag A S and Reshma Datta Kevate, who were handed bans of five and four years respectively.

Weightlifter Simarnjeet Kaur (five years), boxer Rohit Chamoli (two years), wrestler Arju (four years), kabaddi player Mohit Nandal (four years) and racer Anirudha Arvind (three years) were also sanctioned for doping offences.

