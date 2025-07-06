Star sprinter Animesh Kujur smashed the 100m national record with a creditable timing of 10.18 seconds at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece on Saturday. The 22-year-old Kujur bettered Gurindervir Singh's earlier 100m national record of 10.20 seconds in the meet at Vari, a suburb of Greece capital Athens. Sotirios Garagganis of Greece (10.23s) and Samuli Samuelsson (10.28s) were second and third respectively in the World Athletics Continental Tour silver label meet.

Kujur now holds both the 100m and 200m national records. He had clocked 20.32 seconds in the men's 200m final of the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea in May to break his own previous national mark of 20.40 seconds created at the Federation Cup earlier in the year.

MEET THE FASTEST EVER MAN IN INDIA



- Animesh Kujur now holds the National Record In Men's 100 (10.18s) & 200m (20.32s)



Both the National Records are set in 2025! pic.twitter.com/vFGEnAsuAQ https://t.co/mmpbmG9eqD — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 5, 2025

Earlier in the day, Asian Games silver medallist Mohammed Afsal broke his own national record and became the first Indian to run below the 1: 45 minute mark in men's 800m race at Memoriał Czesława Cybulskiego at Poznan in Poland.

Afsal, who had won the silver medal in 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, clocked 1:44.96 minute and finished sixth in Heat A/1 of the event.

In May, the 29-year-old Afsal had recorded 1:45.61s to break the seven-year-old national record of 1:45.65s which was set by Jinson Johnson in 2018, during the UAE Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai..

Afsal had finished second in the event.

On Saturday, the first three positions were taken by Polish runners with Maciej Wyderka finishing first with a timing of 1:44.23s, which was his personal best as well as the meet record..

Filip Ostrowski (1:44.25s) and Patryk Sieradzki (1:44.56s), who finished second and third respectively, also recorded their personal bests. PTI DDV PDS KHS PDS KHS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)