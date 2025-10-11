Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt said his iconic 100-metre world record will stand firm for years to come, saying it's an "incredible time" that won't be broken "anytime soon." Sprint legend Usain Bolt created history at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when he achieved the 'Triple-Triple', three gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games. His journey to worldwide stardom started at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, where he won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, all in world record times.

Bolt currently holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m with times of 9.58 secs, 19.19 secs, and 36.84 secs. His first world record was in the 100m in 2008 when he posted a time of 9.72 seconds in New York. He lowered it to 9.69 secs at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and then to 9.58 secs at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. He holds the three fastest times ever run: 9.58, 9.64, and 9.69 seconds.

In 2009, Bolt set the world record in the 100 meters, completing the race in just 9.58 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Speaking on his 100m record, Bolt told ANI, "I think that record will be broken, but it won't be for a while. I think it's going to stay here for a while. It's an incredible 100-metre time, and I don't think anyone's going to break it anytime soon."

Bolt also holds the record for the fastest dash in the men's 200 meters, having completed the race in 19.19 seconds in 2009. This record was also created at the 2009 World Athletics Championships, which took place in Berlin.

On his 200m record, the former World champion said, "I think the 200 is definitely more vulnerable than the 100. There's an opportunity there. But here again, that's a very, very difficult time as well."

