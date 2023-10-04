Cricket experts and fans were all left surprised as Nepal fast bowler Karan KC came up with a surprising strategy against Indian cricket team opener Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket quarterfinal clash on Tuesday. During the ninth over of the Indian innings, Karan decided to bowl a delivery from a position which was just next to where the umpire stands and well behind the popping crease. Jaiswal was surprised by the delivery and he ended up missing it as the wicket-keeper collected him behind the stumps. The expression on Jaiswal's face said it all as he stood still for a moment with his hand on his hips as the commentators were also left stunned.

Jaiswal smashed seven sixes in a sublime maiden T20 century as India's men opened their first Asian Games campaign with a 23-run defeat of gutsy Nepal.

Pakistan also reached the semi-finals, crushing Hong Kong by 68 runs with experienced all-rounder Khushdil Shah taking 3-13.

With superstars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at home for the one-day World Cup beginning on Thursday, India, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 team, have a second-string squad in Hangzhou.

But it is still formidable, packed with promising youngsters who have excelled in the Indian Premier League and a host of players with international experience.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Jaiswal's masterful 100, from 49 balls, plus late fireworks from Rinku Singh (37 not out) and Shivam Dube (25 not out) helped them to 202-4.

Nepal had bludgeoned a record 314-3 against Mongolia in the qualifying rounds, but they could only manage 179-9 in reply, with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each.

(With AFP inputs)