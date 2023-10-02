Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to Korea in Hangzhou on Monday. Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Koreans Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 11-9 5-11 11-2 in 60 minutes. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

The match ended when Sutirtha's forehand crashed on the net.

Sutirtha and Ayhika had shocked the reigning world champion Chinese pair of Chen Meng and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinals.

With this defeat in the women's doubles, India's table tennis campaign ended at the Games. This is the only TT medal that India won at this edition of the Games.

