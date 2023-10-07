Indian skaters Sai Samitha Akula and Greeshma Dontara finished at the fifth and sixth position respectively in ladies artistic single free skating at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday. Sai was leading with 32.69 points at one stage before ending her campaign with 49.64 points. Greeshma too had identical scores following her routine at Qiantang Roller Sports Centre. Chinese Taipei duo of Hsiao-Ching Hung (94.38) and Chih-Ju Chang (79.51) won the gold and bronze medals, while Miki Fujikura (83.47) of Japan secured the silver. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj had clinched a bronze in women's 3000m relay before Anand Kumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale grabbed the third spot in men's 3000m relay event.

Roller sports made its debut in the Asian Games in 2010 when Anup Kumar Yama bagged bronze in men's single free skating event before combining with Avani Panchal to finish third in the pairs skating event.

Disappointment for India in Ju-Jitsu at Asian Games

India cut a sorry figure in ju-jitsu competition with all three participants -- Uma Maheshwar Reddy, Kiran Kumari and Amarjeet Singh -- suffering losses and bowing out of the Asian Games on Saturday.

While Uma Maheshwar Reddy lost by submission to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra in the men's 85 category round of 32, Kiran Kumari lost to Mongolia's Bayaramaa by submission in the women's 63kg category round of 16.

Later, Amarjeet Singh lost to Mongolia's Bayarkhuu by advantages in men's 85kg category round of 32.

