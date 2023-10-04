World Champion Neeraj Chopra will step out on Wednesday to defend his men's javelin throw title at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and will aim for his second consecutive gold. The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will headline the athletic event on Day 11 of the Games, where India will definitely be the favourites for the top spot. It could just be a cakewalk for Neeraj as his nearest competitor and world silver medallist Arshad Nadeem pulled out of the tournament due to a chronic knee injury.

When will Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will take place on Wednesday, October 4.

Where will Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will take place at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Advertisement

What time will Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final is expected to start at 4:25 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will take place?

Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games Javelin Throw Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcasted)