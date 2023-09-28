Indian men's and women's teams assured themselves of medals at the Asian Games after progressing to the semifinals of the squash events on Thursday. While the men's team blanked Nepal 3-0 in its final pool tie, the women were handed a 0-3 loss by Malaysia in their last pool B fixture. Both teams sealed top two spots in their respective pools to make the semifinals which guarantees them at least a bronze. The Indian women's team began the day with veteran Joshna Chinappa enduring a 6-11, 2-11, 8-11 defeat to Subramaniam Sivasangari in 21 minutes.

In the second match, Tanvi Khanna squandered a 2-1 lead before going down to Commonwealth Games gold medallist Aifa Binti Azman 9-11, 11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5.

In the concluding league match, 15-year-old Anahat Singh went down to Malaysia's Rachel Mae Arnold in straight sets (7-11, 7-11, 12-14).

In the men's team event, Abhay Singh defeated Amrit Thapa Magar 11-2, 11-4, 11-1 in 17 minutes.

In the second match, Mahesh Mangaonkar thrashed Arhant Keshar Simha 11-2, 11-3, 11-3 before Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu completed the whitewash by beating Amir Bhlon 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 in just 12 minutes.