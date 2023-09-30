Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Games, Athletics: Kartik Kumar Wins Silver, Gulveer Singh Claims Bronze For India In 10000m
Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10000m race
Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10000m race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday. Kartik won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze. Both the Indians sneaked into medal contention in the last 100 metres after three of the fellow competitors fell in succession after bumping into each other.
Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the gold medal with a timing of 28:13.62 seconds.
