The Indian men's team produced an underwhelming effort in the first two sessions to hand the advantage to Hong Kong in the bridge competition final at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday. India now trail Hong Kong 91-132.10 after having played 48 boards, and the final three sessions will be played on Friday. Indian men made a lukewarm beginning to the day, losing the first session to Hong Kong 55-32. India, who had picked up a gold and two bronze at Jakarta Games in 2018, could not make a comeback in the afternoon session as they had often done in this Games, and conceded the segment to Hong Kong 46-29. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

However, the Indian side won the final session of the day after a close fight 30-28, and that would give them some confidence going to the final three rounds.

The Indian team is being represented by Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare.

Indian women and mixed teams were already knocked out of the Asian Games.

