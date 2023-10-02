The Indian team clinched a silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday after the Sri Lankan team got disqualified for lane infringement. Initially, India claimed the third spot. The Indian team comprising Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:14.34s to claim the silver medal. Bahrain topped the chart with timing of 3:14.02s and Kazakhstan with their season-best timing of 3:24.85s claimed the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Indian athlete Ancy Sojan Edappilly bagged a silver medal in the women's long jump.

On her fifth try, she registered her personal best of 6.63m and secured a podium finish. China's Shiqi Xiong also broke through her limits and gave a personal best attempt of 6.73m. The bronze medal was secured by Nga Yan from Hong Kong, China with a distance of 6.50 which was also her personal best.

Shaili Singh was another Indian athlete who was competing in the women's long jump. But her efforts were not enough to bring another medal for India. She ended up in the fifth position with an attempt of 6.48m.

Earlier in the day, Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's 3000-metre steeplechase.

Parul gave her personal best timing of 9:27.63s to secure a podium finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Mutile who set the Asian Games record timing of 9:18.28s.

On the other hand, Priti clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32s to walk away with a bronze.

