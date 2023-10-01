Team India's disappointing run in roller skating continued as both men's and women's players failed to capture a medal in the 1000 m sprint final at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday. In the men's 1000 m sprint final, Vikram Ingale finished at the fifth spot with a timing of 1 minute, 29.527 seconds. Aryanpal Singh Ghuman earned a seventh-spot finish with timings of 1:30.466. Also, India's Mohammadamin Heidari finished at the sixth spot with timings of 1:30.443.

The gold and silver medal went to South Korea's Gwangho Choi (1:29.497) and Cheolwon Jung (1:29.499) while Chinese Taipei's Tsu-Cheng Chao secured the bronze medal with timings of 1:29.527.

Coming to the women's 1000 m sprint final, Karthika Jagadeeswaran finished in fifth position with the timings of 1:40.395.

The gold and silver medals went to Chinese Taipei's Meng-Chu Li (1:38.518) and Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Liu (1:38.712) and the bronze medal went to South Korea's Yerim Lee (1:38.750).

Earlier, Indian skaters Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, and Heeral Sadhu failed to secure a medal in the men's and women's roller skating final at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Saturday.

In the men's final, Anandkumar missed out on a speed skating medal after he clocked 15:40.978 in the men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race at Hangzhou. The 20-year-old scored four points, short of only seven points to get a podium, and ranked sixth in the race.

On the other hand, Siddhant Kamble finished in seventh place after he clocked 15:57.944 and scored four points.

In the men's speed skating 10000m, South Korea's Byeonghee set a time of 15:39.867 and bagged the gold. China's Zhenhai Zhang clocked 15:41.721 and secured the silver, while Inho Choi from South Korea bagged the bronze medal with a time of 15:41.883.

In the women's final round, Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished fifth after she clocked 17:41.159 and scored three points. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Heeral Sadhu finished in seventh place in the same event.

The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

