The Indian men's table tennis team of Manav Thakkar, Manus Shah and Harmeet Desai registered a comprehensive victory against Tajikistan in their 19th Asian Games match on Saturday. Playing at the GSP Gymnasium Table 1, the Indian team demolished Tajikistan 3-0. Starting the proceedings for India, Manav wrapped up a win over Afzal Mahmudov in just 17 minutes, giving his team a lead of 1-0 against Tajikistan. The first game saw a close contest but Manav prevailed. The Indian had an easier time of it in the second game, winning it 11-5. He deployed a slightly more aggressive approach against Mahmudov, eventually helping him take the second game with ease. (Medals Tally | Full Schedule)

Manav was trailing 4-6 at one stage, with Mahmudov forcing errors out of the Indian. However, a good recovery late in the game saw Manav coast to an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win.

In the second match, Manush Shah defeated Ubaydullo Sultonov 13-11, 11-7, 11-5.

At one point, Sultanov dominated the first game, opening up a 9-7 lead. However, Manush produced a fine comeback to reduce the lead to 9-9 with two quick points.

Manush won the first game 13-11 after trailing initially. In the third game, the Indian paddler raced to a 9-5 lead over Sultanov. Manush claimed the third game 11-5 and won the match in straight games, giving India a 2-0 lead over Tajikistan.

The star paddler of the tie, Harmeet defeated Ibrokhim Ismoilzoda 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 without breaking a sweat.

Harmeet opened up a clear 6-0 lead against Ibrokhim and it wasn't too long before he extended the lead to 10-1. He clinched the opening game 11-1 in no time.

He led the second game 10-3 before getting bringing up the game point at 11-3. Harmeet won the third game 11-5, eventually getting the better of his Tajik rival in straight games.

The win helped India wrap up their preliminary Pool F contest against Tajikistan with a 3-0 straight-match win.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's table tennis team of Diya Parag Chitale, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee gave the country a facile 3-0 victory over Nepal.