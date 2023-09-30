Indian skaters Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, and Heeral Sadhu failed to secure a medal in the men's and women's roller skating final at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Saturday. In the men's final, Anandkumar missed out on a speed skating medal after he clocked 15:40.978 in the men's speed skating 10000m point-elimination race at Hangzhou. The 20-year-old scored four points, short of only seven points to get a podium, and ranked sixth in the race.

On the other hand, Siddhant Kamble finished in seventh place after he clocked 15:57.944 and scored four points.

In the men's speed skating 10000m, South Korea's Byeonghee set a time of 15:39.867 and bagged the gold. China's Zhenhai Zhang clocked 15:41.721 and secured the silver, while Inho Choi from South Korea bagged the bronze medal with a time of 15:41.883.

In the women's final round, Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished fifth after she clocked 17:41.159 and scored three points. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Heeral Sadhu finished in seventh place in the same event.

In the upcoming event, Anandkumar, Kamble, Aarathy, and Heeral will take part in the men's and women's speed skating 3000m relay final at the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.

The roller skating events started on September 30 and will end on October 7.

In the medals table of the 19th Asian Games 2023, India currently holds the fourth place with a total of 33 medals. Which includes eight gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

