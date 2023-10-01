Indian boxer Jaismine Lamboria's Asian Games campaign ended in the quarterfinals of the women's 60Kg after RSC (referee stopping the contest) defeat in round 2 against North Korea's Won Ungyong on Sunday. Jaismine had a great first round, defeating Ungyong Won 5-0. But, she couldn't defend herself in the second round and lost the bout after RSC. Meanwhile, boxer Parveen assured the country of its fifth boxing medal and also secured a quota for the Paris Olympics 2024, reaching the semifinals of the women's 57 kg category on Sunday.

She beat Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova by 5-0 in her quarterfinal bout. She is the fifth Indian boxer to confirm a medal for India at the games.

Earlier, Indian boxer Narender stormed into the semifinals of the 92 kg men's category in the Asian Games on Saturday, assuring India its fourth boxing medal.

He beat Iran's Iman Ramezanpourdelavar 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout. Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain also advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing, assuring India of its third boxing medal.

Lovlina won the match 5-0 against South Korea's Suyeon Seong. Preeti Pawar confirmed her entry to the semifinals of the 54 kg women's boxing event. She not only ensured at least a bronze medal but Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.

She beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash 4-1. Reigning World Champion Nikhat on Friday assured India a medal in the 50kg weight category after beating Jordan's Hanan Nassar.

Boxing events at the ongoing Hangzhou meet are being hosted at Hangzhou Gymnasium from September 24 to October 5. A 13-member Indian boxing team, led by world champions Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain, is in action at the event.

