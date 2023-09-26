The Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela made history on Tuesday as they claimed a historic gold medal in the Team Dressage Equestrian at the Asian Games 2023. The team ended up with the score of 209.205 to clinch the first ever gold medal for India in the event and the first gold Asian Games gold medal in Equestrian after around 41 years. The quartet took a victory lap after the sensational victory and the video has already gone viral on social media.

After a competition that has lasted for nearly 10 hours, with a host of athletes participating from all across Asia, it is the Indian Quartet of Agarwalla, Chheda, Divyakriti and Hajela who deliver when it matters the most.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941. Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.

India finished with a score of 209.205 which was significantly higher than second-placed China's 204.882.

Anush Agarwalla stole the show with a score of 71.088 while Hriday scored 69.941 and Divyakriti scored 68.176. Together, they have ensured that no team even comes close to their combined score. They defeated the likes of China and Japan, who were absolute favourites to win this.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

(With agency inputs)