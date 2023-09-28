The Indian contingent is on a roll at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, as they won two gold medals on Monday. India have so far won 24 medals (6 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze) at the Asian Games 2023. In the 2018 event, the Indian contingent had bagged its biggest-ever medal haul, earning as many as 70 medals from the event from what was a 570-member strong contingent. In the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, the Indian team is hopeful of crossing their previous best, with a 100+ mark being their target. On Monday, the Indian women's cricket team made history by clinching the country's first gold medal in cricket at the Asian Games. (Asian Games Medals Tally)

1. Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle Team:The shooting team, comprising Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey bagged the silver medal after finishing second Women's 10m Air Rifle Team event. They finished with a total score of 1886.

2. Rowing, Men's Doubles Sculls:The pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls with a timing of 6:28.18s.

3. Rowing, Men's Pair:The duo of Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav helped India finish third, bagging a bronze medal, with a timing of 6:50.41.

4. Rowing, Men's Eight:Continuing a medal rush in rowing, India bagged another silver medal, this time in the Men's Eight event.

5. Shooting, Women's 10m Air Rifle Individual:Ramita Jindal, having clinched a silver medal in the women's team event, bagged a bronze medal in the individual event in the 10m Air Rifle category with a cumulative score of 230.1

6. Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Team:In what turned out to be a 'world record' performance, the trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal of the 2023 Asian Games. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

7. Rowing, Men's Coxless Four:The quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit and Ashish Kumar clinched the third spot in the Men's Four event with a timing of 6:10.81.

8. Rowing, Men's Quadruple Sculls: India win Bronze in Rowing as the quartet of Satnam, Parminder, Jakar and Sukhmeet finish 3rd with a timing of 6:08.61 mins in final.

9. Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual: Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who combined with two others to earn India its first gold medal of the Asian Games in the team event, bagged a bronze medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle event.

10. Shooting, Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team: The trio of Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu earned India a Bronze medal in the event with a total score of 1718.

11. Indian Women's Cricket Team: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final to help India clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

12. Sailing, Girls's Dinghy:Sailor Neha Thakur, representing India in the Girl's Dinghy - ILCA 4 category, secured a silver medal. It was the nation's first medal in Sailing at the 2023 Asian Games.

13. Sailing, Men's Windsurfer RS:X:Eabad Ali got India its second medal in surfing at the 2023 Asian games, as he finished in the bronze medal spot at men's windsurfer RS:X event with a net score of 52 points.

14. Equestrian, Team Dressage:The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned Inda a gold medal in Equestrian team event, first in 41 years. They claimed top podium spot with a timing of 209.205

15. Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team:Trio of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra earn India silver medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position Team event. They aggregated an overall score of 1764, nine behind China who took the gold.

16. Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Team: The trident of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan clinches gold medal in Women's 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

17. Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final:Ashi Chouksey settled for bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3-position individual event, with a total score of 451.9.

18. Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final:With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, set in Baku this year.

19. Shooting, Men's Skeet Team:The trio of Angad, Gurjoat & Anant Jeet earned India a bronze medal in Men's Skeet Shooting Team event, with a total points tally of 355.

20. Sailing, Men's ILCA 7 event:Vishnu Saravanan earned India a bronze medal in sailing with a net score of 34, one more than the silver medallist Ha Jeemin of South Korea.

21. Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Individual:India's Esha Singh managed to claim the second spot in the women's 25m Pistol Individual final, aggregating a score of 34, 4 behind the winner from China. In the same event, Manu Bhaker finished 5th

22. Shooting, Men's Skeet Individual:India's Anantjeet Singh Naruka bagged a silver medal, scoring 58/60 in the Men's Skeet Individual final. He lost to Kuwait's shooter who equalled the World Record by shooting perfect 60/60.

23. Wushu, Women's 60kg:After assuring India of a silver medal in Wushu, 60 kg category, Roshibina Devi couldn't bag the elusive gold medal, losing to a Chinese opponent in the final.

24. Shooting, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team:Continuing the shooters prolific journey in the Asian Games, the trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men's 10m Team event.