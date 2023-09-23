Asian Games 2023 officially began on Saturday after a glittering opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China. While several events have already started at the Asian Games 2023, with Indian athletes competing in them, the medal events will start from Sunday (September 24). At the 2018 Asian Games medal tally, India finished eighth. At the Asian Games 2023, the contingent will aim to finish higher in the medal tally. India can win several medals on Sunday.

At least in three sports disciplines, India can bring home medals. The day will start for India with the women's cricket semi-final against Bangladesh at 6:30 AM IST. A win in the match will ensure India at least a silver medal.

Then Indian shooters will also start their campaign with the 10m air rifle category. Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey will be in action.

The Indian rowers will be in focus too. The Indian Men's Lightweight Double Sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat (bow) and Arvind Singh (stroke) also made it to the Final A. Satnam Singh (bow) and Parminder Singh have qualified for the final in Double Skulls. Indians in Women's Four Final A too. Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram will play in the Men's Pair Final A. India team is in the final of the Men's Eight Final A too.

Apart from the men's and women's football teams will be in action. Boxers, led by Nikhat Zareen, will be in action.

Asian Games 2023 September 24 (Sunday) Full Schedule:

Boxing

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) - 11:45 AM

Women's 50kg Round of 32: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) - 4:30 PM

Cricket

Women's cricket semi-final 1: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST

Chess

Men's Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women's individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

Esports

FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) - 8:00 AM onwards

Football

Women's first round Group B: India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM

Men's first round Group A: India vs Myanmar - 5:00 PM

Fencing

Men's foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women's epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) - 10:00 AM onwards

Hockey

Preliminary Men's Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan - 8:45 AM

Modern Pentathlon

Men's team: Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 3:00 PM

Rugby sevens

Women's Pool F: India vs Hong Kong - 10:00 AM

Women's Pool F: India vs Japan - 3:35 PM

Rowing

Women's lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) - 6:30 AM

Men's lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh) - 7:10 AM - Medal event

Men's double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh) - 8:00 AM - Medal event

Women's coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani) - 8:20 AM - Medal event

Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram) - 8:40 AM - Medal event

Men's coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar) - 9:00 AM - Medal event

Sailing

Qualifying races in multiple categories (multiple athletes) - 8:30 AM onwards

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita) - 6:00 AM onwards - Medal event

Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

Swimming

Men's 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men's 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

Tennis

Men's doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 - 9:30 AM onwards

Men's singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) - 9:30 AM onwards

Table Tennis

Women's team round of 16: India vs Thailand - 7:30 AM

Men's team round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 AM

Volleyball

Men's classification 1st-6th: India vs Japan - 12:00 PM

Wushu

Men's changquan final (Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam) - 6:30 AM

Men's 56kg 1/8 final: Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) - 5:00 PM onwards - Medal event