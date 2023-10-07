The Indian men's cricket team will be among the attractions of the action on Saturday in Asian Games 2023. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will take on Afghanistan in the final of the cricket event. Meanwhile, Indian men and women's kabaddi teams will also be playing their respective finals. The star badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be action during the gold medal match. India are now certain to reach the coveted 100-medal mark at the Asian Games 2023. This is the first time in Asian Games that India will cross the 100-medal mark. India won 95 medals with seven more assured by the end of action on Friday.

(Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 will start at 6:10 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 7 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 7 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)