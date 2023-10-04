The Indian men's bridge team will be competing in the final of the event on Thursday while squash star Saurav Ghosal will also be competing in the men's singles final among the other Indian stars who will be in action across different medal events. India will aim to continue its record-breaking medal spree at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Wednesday was a momentous day in Indian sport. The Indian athletes ushered in the historic day as the country ended on 81 medals - its highest-ever medal tally in the history of the competition.

India have won 18 gold medals so far - the most won at a single Asian Games. This is the first time that India have gone past the 16-gold medal mark at Asian Games.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 5 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 5 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

