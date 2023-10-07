Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games Final: India Look To Add Gold Medal In Men's Cricket
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Final: India take on Afghanistan in the final of the men's cricket final at the Asian games 2023
India vs Afghanistan Live Updates And Live Cicket Score: Indian cricket team eye gold.© AFP
India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final Live: Title favourites India will go for gold as they take on giant-killers Afghanistan in the final of the men's cricket at the Asian games 2023. In the semi-final, India beat Bangladesh while Afghanistan stunned Pakistan. The Indian cricket team is filled with IPL stars like skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma among others. While they have the potential to win the gold medal in their maiden appearance in the continental extravaganza, Afghanistan will be no pushovers. (India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Asian Games 2023, India vs Afghanistan Final Match straight from Hangzhou:
- 11:13 (IST)IND vs AFG, Asian Games Live: India aim for men's cricket goldAs the Indian contingent has breached the 100-medal mark at the ongoing Asian Games, the men's cricket team will aim to extend the tally by adding another gold to it.
- 10:40 (IST)IND vs AFG, Asian Games Live: Bangladesh win bronzeBangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets (DLS method) in a rain-affected third place match and clinched the bronze medal. Chasing a revised target of 65 in 5 overs, Bangladesh clinched the victory with a boundary on the last ball.
- 10:35 (IST)IND vs AFG, Asian Games Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket final match between India and Afghanistan, straight from Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
