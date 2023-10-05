Arjun Erigaisi's win on the fourth board helped the top-seeded Indian men beat Vietnam 2.5-1.5 in the seventh round of the chess team competition in the Asian Games on Thursday. The second-seeded women's team were held to a 2-2 draw by Kazakhstan. Both the men and women's teams from India are in second spot with 11 Match Points (MPs) each with a couple of rounds to be played. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

Grandmasters D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit S Gujrathi drew their games against Quang Liem Le, Ngoc Troung Son Nguyen and Tuan Minh Le respectively.

Erigaisi pulled off a win over Tuan Min Tran to secure a crucial point and victory in the match.

The Indian men will face Republic of Korea in the eighth round on Friday.

Iran continues to lead the field with 12 MPs, while Uzbekistan is third with 10 MPs.

In the women's section, India had to share honours with third-seeds Kazakhstan.

Playing on the top board, Koneru Humpy drew against Bibissara Assaubayeva, while D Harika got the better of Meruyert Kamalidenova on the second board. Zhansaya Abdumalik won a battle of wits against R Vaishali on the third board.

The drawn game between Vantika Agarwal and Dinara Saduakassova meant the match ended 2-2.

China outgunned Indonesia 3.5-0.5 to take their tally to 13 MPs and extended the lead over the second-placed India by two MPs.

The Indian women take on Hong Kong, China in the eighth round on Friday.