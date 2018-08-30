 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018, Women's Hockey Final: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 August 2018 23:07 IST

The women's hockey final match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta. © Hockey India

A confident Indian women's hockey team will be desperate to end a long 36-year wait when it takes on Japan in the gold medal clash of the Asian Games. Last edition's bronze medallist India registered a hard-fought 1-0 win over China to enter the final of the Asian Games after 20 years. The Indian women last made it to the summit clash of the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1998 and ended runners-up after losing to Korea. Having already achieved that goal, India's next target will be to reclaim the gold medal after 36 long years. The Indians won their only Asiad gold in the women's hockey way back in 1982 in New Delhi. Come tomorrow, they would be desperate to break that jinx and add to their one gold, one silver and three bronze medals tally from nine previous appearances. Going by world ranking and performance in the tournament so far, world No 9 India will start as favourites against 14th ranked Japan.

When is the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final is on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Where is India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta.

What time does India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match begin?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match?

The India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018 women's hockey final match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Women Asian Games 2018 Hockey
