Asian Games: Teenager Shardul Vihan Shoots Silver In Men's Double Trap

Updated: 23 August 2018 14:48 IST

Shooter Shardul Vihan, 15, won silver in men's double trap event at the Asian Games 2018.

Shardul Vihan shot a total of 73 to win the silver medal in men's double trap event. © Facebook

Teen shooter Shardul Vihan gave India its 17th medal as he won silver in men's double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games on Thursday. The 15-year-old shot a total of 73 to claim the second position on the podium at the JSC - Shooting Range. Korea's Hyunwoo Shin clinched gold with a total score of 74. Qatar's Hamad Ali Al-Marri bagged bronze medal. This is India's eighth medal in shooting and 17 overall at the Asian Games.

Topics : Shooting Asian Games 2018
