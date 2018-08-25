Asian Games: Teenage Prodigy Anish Bhanwala Disappoints After CWG High

Fifteen-year-old Anish Bhanwala failed to repeat his Commonwealth Games heroics, producing a below-par performance to finish without a medal in the men's 25m rapid fire air pistol event at the Asian Games on Saturday . Anish, who created history by winning a gold medal at the CWG in Gold Coast earlier this year, failed to qualify for the finals, finishing ninth overall with a score of 576. The teenage Indian shooter failed to repeat his Friday's fine qualification performance on day 2 of the qualification.

Another Indian in the fray, Shivam Shukla, suffered a washout and ended 11th with 569. The top six qualified for the finals where China's Zhaonan Yao won the gold with a Games Record score of 34. Silver also went to China with Junmin Lin shooting 33 and bronze went to South Korea's Kim Junhong, who shot 29.

Bhanwala, who is from Karnal, was in third spot after the qualification yesterday. The competition has been a mixed bag for India's promising teenagers. Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, and Shardul Vihan, 15, brought laurels to the country with their sensational performances, winning gold and silver respectively.

Manu Bhaker and Bhanwala, however, could not live up to the expectations after the CWG high. Bhaker had competed in three events at the Games.

"I was under pressure yesterday but not today. I just shot badly. It can happen sometimes. I am disappointed but need to move on," Bhanwala told PTI looking ahead with the World Championships beginning in Changwon on August 31.

"There were expectations but like I said, in shooting it is all about how you perform on the day. I could not do it today and I will try to do better at the Worlds," added the teenager, who took the failure sportingly.

India has so far won nine shooting medals at the Games, including two pistol gold medals from Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat. The men's and women's skeet qualification were also held today.

Ganemot Sekhon and Rashmi Rathore were in ninth and 10th place respectively. In men's skeet, Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa were placed 10th and 13th after day one. Another qualification session and the finals will be held tomorrow, the final day of the competition.

(With PTI inputs)