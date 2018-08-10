Asian Games 2018: Rowers Dattu Bhokanal, Sawarn Singh Confident Of Winning Gold

Indian rowers Dattu Baban Bhokanal and Sawarn Singh are confident of their medal chances in the up-coming Asian Games 2018 , which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18. Bhokanal, who had clinched a silver medal at the 2015 Asian Championships, said that there is a lot of difference in his practice and both of them are going in the tournament with the aim of bringing a gold medal. "The preparation is going well (for the Asian Games).There is a lot of difference in the practice, between what I used to do earlier and now. We are going this year with the preparation to bag a medal and we have to bring a gold (medal)," he said.

Training at the Army Rowing Node at the College of Engineering, Pune, Bhokanal finished 13th in the Rio Olympics.

He stresses that there has been improvement in his timing since the 2014 Asian Games held at Incheon, South Korea.

"There is a difference in the timing between 2014 (Asian Games) and now. The timing has improved at every event by 7/8/9 seconds. Since I got a lot of time, I have been able to develop my body," added Bhokanal.

Asked which countries could pose a challenge to India, the rower said "China, Japan, Iran are there."

"But our coach (Ismail Baig) is getting constant information about the timings given (set) by the players of these countries and in which weather conditions. The coach says there is no problem in bagging the gold," he added.

The Indian rowing contingent - comprising 27 men, seven women, five coaches, a manager and a physio - is expected to depart for Indonesia on August 13 or 14.

Sawarn Singh, who bagged a bronze in the 2014 Games, is on a comeback trail after suffering a back injury and recovering from a bout of typhoid two-three months ago.

"Last Asian Games, I had a bronze. But due to back problem I was out of the sport for two and half years. The Federation supported me. I started it again after the injury," Sawarn Singh said.

Had it not been for the support from the Rowing Federation of India, he was all set to quit the gruelling sport, he said.

"Yes, everyone feels that he/she should do better than the past," Sawarn Singh said about his medal chances.

According to him, the rowers are fully prepared for the upcoming challenge.

"The way we have practiced, we are giving (clocking) the level of time given (clicked) by those other countries (rowers). If we give our best time, the result will be good," he signed off.

