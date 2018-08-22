 
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Clinches Gold In Thrilling 25 Metre Pistol Final
Updated: 22 August 2018 15:00 IST

Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women's 25 metre pistol event at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rahi Sarnobat claimed the Asian Games 2018 25-metre pistol gold. © Twitter

India shooter Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday won gold in women's 25 metre pistol event at the 2018 Asian Games. Rahi Sarnobat shot a total of 34 to claim the top honours. Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon claimed silver, while Korea's Kim Minjung bagged bronze medal. Manu Bhaker, other India in the fray, finished sixth in final. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished sixth after entering the final with a qualification games record score of 593.

The 27-year-old shot a games record score on her way to wining the yellow metal at the Jakabaring Shooting Range.

The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points.

Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

