Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 5: Shuttlers Aim To Add More Medals In India's Tally

Shooter Rahi Sarnobat was the star on Day 4 as she won the gold medal in the 25m pistol competition at the 18th Asian Games. She achieved the feat with a games record score of 34 in the finals to improve upon her bronze medal-winning feat at the 2014 edition. India added another four medals after winning bronze in the wushu sanda competition. This is the best ever medal haul by India in wushu at the Asian Games. Day 5 of the Games is expected to be a busy one as the Indian badminton contingent start the individual category campaign. PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be in action in the women's singles Round of 32 while Ashwini Ponnappa will be playing her women's doubles and mixed doubles matches. (MEDALS TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 5 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

08:39 IST: SWIMMING

India's Srihari Natraj finishes third in Heat 1 of 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:02.97.

08:35 IST: CANOE

India's Champa Mourya qualifies for the final of Canoe Single Women. The 25-year-old finishes seventh in semi-finals with a score of 176.14.

08:22 IST: ROWING

India's Dattu Bhokanal finishes last (sixth) in Men's Single Sculls final. He clocked 8:28.56. China's Liang Zhang wins Gold with a timing of 7:25.36.

08:15 IST: ROWING

Men's Single Sculls final featuring India's Dattu Bhokanal is underway.

08:03 IST: SWIMMING

India swimmer Aaron D'souza tops Heat 1 of Men's 100m Freestyle with a timing of 51.50

07:54 IST: SWIMMING

Virdhawal Khade qualifies for Men's 50m Butterfly final. He clocked a timing of 24.09 seconds in Heat 2.

07:39 IST: SWIMMING

Virdhawal Khade tops Heat 2 of Men's 50m Butterfly with a timing of 24.09 seconds

07:36 IST: SWIMMING

India's Anshul Kothari tops Heat 1 of Men's 50m Butterfly with a timing of 25.45 seconds

07:15 IST: Here is India's Day 5 schedule.

Rowing (Medal event)

Men's Single Sculls (7 AM)

Baban Dattu Bhokanal (India)

Men's Double Sculls | 7-20 AM | Om Prakash, Sawarn Singh

Women's Pair | Final A Start List | 7-30 AM | Sanjukta Dung Dung, Harpreet Kaur

Men's Pair | Malkeet Singh, Gurinder Singh | 8-40 AM

Men's Lightweight Four | Final A Start List | 9-10 AM | India

Archery

Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Eliminations

Viswash vs To be defined (9-10 AM)

Atanu Das vs To be defined (9-10 AM)

Recurve Women's Individual

Promila Daimary (India) vs Bishindee (9-10 AM)

Deepika Kumari (India) vs Ri Ji Hyang (9-10 AM)

Artistic Gymnastics Women's Vault (2-30 PM)

Final | Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak

Badminton

Women's singles Round of 32 | PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (10 AM)

Aghaeihajiagha Soraya vs Saina Nehwal (10 AM)

Women's doubles Round of 32 (10 AM)

NG Wy, Yeung NT vs Ponappa, Reddy NS

Panda R, Sunil AS vs Chaladchalam C, Muenwong P

Mixed doubles Round of 32 (10 AM)

Chan PS, Goh Ly vs PJ Chopra, Reddy NS

A Ponappa, SS Rankireddy vs Puavarananukroh, Taerattatanachai S

Men's doubles Round of 32 (10-20 AM)

Chung Y, Tam CH vs Rankireddy SS, Shetty C

Attri M, Reddy BS vs Mohamed TA, Rasheed MA

Basketball

Women's Basketball 5*5 Preliminary Group A - Game 10 (4-30 PM)

India vs Indonesia

Bowling (Medal event)

Men's Trios | 1st Block Start List | India (7 AM)

Bridge

Men's Team | Qualification Round 1 Results | India (8 AM)

Mixed Team | Round Robin 1 - Round 7 Start List | India (8 AM)

Supermixed Team | Qualification Round 5 Start List | India

Qualification Round 7 Start List | India | Qualification Round | 12 NOON

Men's Team | Qualifications | 12 NOON

Round Robin 2 | India | 12 NOON

Qualification Round 5 Start List | 12 NOON

Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM

Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 1 Start List | India | 2-45 PM

Canoe/Kayak Slalom (Medal event)

Canoe Single Women | Semifinal | Champa Mourya

Golf

Men's Individual | Round 1 | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, John Thomas (4 AM)

Women's Individual | Round 1 | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

Shooting

Double Trap Men | 8-30 AM | Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal

Double Trap Women (Medal event) | Start List Gold Medal Match | Varsha Varman

Sport Climbing

Men's Speed | Quarterfinals | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Men's combined | Speed Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Women's Speed | Quarterfinals | 7 AM | Sanjay Shreya

Men's combined | Speed Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath Pereira (7 AM)

Women's Speed | Quarters | Sanjay Shreya (7 AM)

Swimming (Medal event)

Men's 50m Butterfly | Heat 1 Start List | 7 AM | Vikram Virdhawal, Anshul Kothari

Men's 100m Freestyle | Heat 1 Start List | Agnel Aaron DSouza | 7-21 AM

Men's 200m Backstroke | 7-38 AM | Nataraj Srihari, Advait Page

Tennis

Women's Singles | Semis | 8 AM | Zhang Shuai vs India's Ankita Raina

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal 3 | 8 AM | Bopanna, Ankita Raina vs Rungkat CB, Sutjiadi A

Men's Doubles | Semis | 9-30 AM | Sharan D, R Bopanna vs Uesugi, Shimabukoro

Men's Singles | Quarterfinal 2 | Gunneswaran Prabhakharan, Prajnesh vs Kwon Sunwoo

Volleyball

Women's Pool B, Match 7 (8 AM)

Kazakhstan vs India

How do I watch India's Day 5 Events live?

India's Day 5 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

Paragliding (Rescheduled)

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 5 of the Asian Games 2018.

Gymnasts Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Nayak will be eyeing podium finish in the women's vault final in artistic gymnastics. In the qualification round the duo pipped Dipa Karmakar to book a final spot in her favourite category.

In shooting, Shreyashi Singh and Varsha Varman will be competing in the women's double trap final.

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will look to book their place in the final of the men's doubles tennis event when they play the semi-finals on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ankita Raina will be in action in the women's singles semis while Prajnesh will compete in the men's singles quarter-finals.

In archery, Dipika Kumari will be seen in the women's recurve individual pre-quarters.