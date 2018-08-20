Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 2: Shooters, India Women's Badminton Team In Action

India wrestler Bajrang Punia opened India's gold medal account at the Asian Games, bringing smiles and relief to the Indian camp which was jolted by the early exit of star wrestler Sushil Kumar on the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games on Sunday. Bajrang won his maiden Asian Games gold in the 65kg category but legendary Sushil lost his last chance to add an Asiad gold to his collection of medals after losing his qualification bout 3-5 to Bahrain's Adam Batirov in the 74kg category. Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. The Indian pair scored 429.9 in the final round to finish on the podium. Chinese Taipei won the gold with a score of 494.1 while China took silver with 492.5.

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 2 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

08:09 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi has taken a 11-10 lead in the second game against PV Sindhu

08:07 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Double Sculls update

Rohit Kumar-Bhagwan Singh are currently participating in the Heat 1. The duo have crossed the 500m in 1:37.65 and 1000m in 3:22.96.

08:02 IST: Rowing Men's Lightweight Single Sculls update

Dushyant qualifies for the final. He clocked 7:43.08 to top the Heat 1

07:59 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

PV Sindhu leads the second game by a slender 4-3 margin against Yamaguchi

07:57 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men update

Ravi Kumar is on the fourth spot with 491.2 points

Deepak Kumar has moved up to the sixth spot

07:55 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

PV Sindhu wins the first game for India 21-18 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. It was a closely fought start.

07:49 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

PV Sindhu leads 18-15 against Akane Yamaguchi in the opening game

07:46 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men qualification

Ravi Kumar has moved to third sport with 407.1 points

07:43 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

PV Sindhu gives India 11-10 lead at the mid-game interval against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi

07:31 IST: Badminton Women's Team quarterfinals update

India women's team take on Japan few seconds from now

07:30 IST: Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men update

Ravi Kumar is on the sixth spot with 260.5 points

07:28 IST: Shooting Trap Women Qualification Day 2 update

Seema Tomar is on the fourth spot with 75 points

Shreyasi Singh has dropped to seventh place

07:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 2 of the Asian Games 2018

The biggest blow though came when two-time Olympic medallist Sushil, who was exempted from Asiad trails, lost tamely. Sushil, winner of a bronze at the 2006 Doha edition, was competing at the Games after skipping the last two editions. The Indian led 2-1 after the first period with a take down but the Bahraini made a strong comeback to silence the Indian fans. Sushil himself was surprised with his defeat.

In the 86kg, Pawan Kumar made a rousing start by blanking Heng Vuthy of Cambodia 8-0 but later lost to reigning world champion Hassan Yazdani Charati of Iran by Technical Superiority. Yazdabi is the gold medallist at Rio Olympics, apart from winning three World Cup gold medals.

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash finished fifth and seventh in the men's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke final events respectively. Starting in lane 3, Prakash clocked 1:57.75 seconds in 200m butterfly final. Japan's Seto Daiya won the title with a timing of 1:54.53 seconds.

India's men's and women's kabaddi teams started their Asian Games campaign on a positive note, winning their respective games. India's rowers Sayali Shelake and Pooja Rajendra, Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh and Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh qualified for the finals in different events. The Indian women's handball team went down to their Chinese counterparts in a Group A match of the 18th Asian Games.