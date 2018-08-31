 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games: Joshna Chinappa Stuns 8-Time Squash World Champion Nicol David, Takes India Into Asiad Final

Updated: 31 August 2018 14:32 IST

With the win, India have equalled their best performance at the Asian Games, having won a silver four years ago.

Asian Games: Joshna Chinappa Stuns 8-Time Squash World Champion Nicol David, Takes India Into Asiad Final
Joshna Chinappa defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David in women's squash semifinal tie. © AFP

Joshna Chinappa defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David as the Indian women's squash team outplayed defending champions Malaysia 2-0 to enter its second successive Asian Games final on Friday. The Indian team, comprising of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna, is now assured of at least a silver. Joshna, World No.16, had a point to prove after a crushing loss against familiar foe Annie Au in the final pool match against Hong Kong. India lost the tie 1-2 and finished behind Hong Kong, resulting in a tougher opponent in Malaysia, the most dominant team in the Games' history. The match went down to the wire and was full of long gruelling rallies. Joshna had a match ball on 10-9 in the fourth game but Nicol David fought back to take the next three points, levelling the opening singles at 2-2.

The crowd support was heavily in favour of Malaysia but not enough to distract the gritty Indian. This time she converted the match ball on 10-9 to complete the biggest win of her Asian Games career.

"I was very upset yesterday as you must have seen. I did not play the way I was supposed to play. Spoke to my parents and coach and that helped. Today, I just wanted to be myself. Nicol is such a champion. She always plays a fair game and today was no different. Really happy to have come through," said Joshna after a 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9 victory.

Nicol David was gracious in her defeat.

"Joshna played really. It was a very good match and I could not play my A game," said Nicol David after the loss.

World No.19 Dipika Pallikal Karthik too did not play to her potential against Joey Chan yesterday. But today in the second singles, she came out firing on all cylinders against former World No.5 Low Wee Wern.

The Indian's brute power was too much to handle for Wee Wern, who is on a comeback trail after a 20-month injury lay-off. The scoreline may not suggest but it was a tricky match for Pallikal, who eventually pulled through 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.

"The plan was definitely to rattler her with my power. Wee Wern has been a top player and has already won three tournaments after her comeback. Also, I had to do it for Joshna. She played such a great match to get us on the brink of a win," said Dipika Pallikal.

"Hong Kong are as tough to beat as Malaysia. They have a very solid team. But our confidence has got a major boost after today," she added.

With the win, India have equalled their best performance at the Games, having won a silver four years ago.

Comments
Topics : Other Sports Asian Games 2018 Squash
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Highlights
  • With the win, India have equalled their best performance at the Games
  • Joshna Chinappa defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David
  • Really happy to have come through, said Joshna Chinappa
Related Articles
Asian Games: Injured Vikas Krishan Ruled Out Of Semifinal Bout, Takes Home Bronze
Asian Games: Injured Vikas Krishan Ruled Out Of Semifinal Bout, Takes Home Bronze
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 13: Women
Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 13: Women's Squash Team Stuns Malaysia To Reach Final
India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018, Women
India vs Japan, Asian Games 2018, Women's Hockey Final: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson, Women
Asian Games 2018: Jinson Johnson, Women's Relay Clinch Gold; Men's Hockey Flops
Asian Games 2018, Preview: India Eye 1st Women
Asian Games 2018, Preview: India Eye 1st Women's Hockey Asiad Gold In 36 Years
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 112 77 55 244
2 Japan 60 50 68 178
3 Republic of Korea 40 48 57 145
4 Indonesia 30 23 38 91
8 India 13 21 25 59

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.