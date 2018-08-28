 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018, Hockey: India Women Aim To Book Final Berth, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 28 August 2018 21:00 IST

India have maintained their 100 per cent record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Navjot Kaur registered her name on the score-sheet in the previous match. © NDTV

The Indian Women's Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive victory in Pool B here today at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field as they defeated Thailand 5-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018. It was Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory as she scored a hat-trick of goals in the 37th, 46th and 56th minutes while midfielder Monika (52') and striker Navjot Kaur (55') also registered their names on the score-sheet.

When is the India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final match?

India's semifinals match is on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Where is India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final hockey match?

India's semifinals match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta

What time does India's Asian Games 2018 semi-final match hockey begin?

India's semifinals match will begin at 06:30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the India's Asian Games 2018 semifinals match?

India's semifinals match will be broadcast on Sony Network

How do I watch online live streaming of the India's Asian Games 2018 semifinals match?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : India Women Other Sports Asian Games 2018
Highlights
  • Indian Women's Hockey Team registered their fourth consecutive victory
  • Captain Rani who inspired her team to a convincing victory
  • Navjot Kaur also registered their names on the score-sheet
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 97 64 45 206
2 Japan 43 38 61 142
3 Republic of Korea 32 40 46 118
4 Indonesia 24 19 29 72
8 India 9 19 22 50

