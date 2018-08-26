Asian Games 2018: Day 9 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's Muhammed Anas and Hima Das claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday. Dutee Chand also added to the medal tally after she won the silver medal in the women's 100 metres final. India took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals. The ninth day of the Asian Games will see Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play their semi-finals. Nehwal will be up against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzuying while Sindhu will play Japan's Yamaguchi Akane. Their participation in the semi-finals has already ensured at least a bronze medal in badminton.

Here is India's Day 9 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Athletics (Medal event)

Women's Long Jump | Final | 5-10 PM | Neena Varakil, James Nayana

Men's Javelin Throw | Final Start List | 5-15 PM | Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Women's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-15 PM | Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan

Men's 400m Hurdles | Final | 5-30 PM | Dharun Ayyasamy, Santhosh Kumar

Men's High Jump | Final | 5-30 PM | Chethan Balasubramanya

Women's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Sudha Singh, Chinta | 5-45 PM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase | Final Start List | Shankar Lal Swami | 6 PM

Men's 800m | Qualification | 6-35 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh

Badminton

Women's Singles Semi-finals | 10-30 AM | Tai Tzuying vs Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Akane | 10-30 AM

Boxing

Men's Light Fly (49 KG) Round of 16 | 5-15 PM | Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) vs Amit (India)

Men's Bantam (56 KG) Round of 16 | 6-15 PM | Kharkhhu Enkh-Amar (Mongolia) vs Mohammed Hussam Uddin (India)

Men's Light Welter (64 KG) Round of 16 | 7 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Kobashev Nurlan (Kyrgystan)

Men's Middle (75 KG) Round of 16 | 3 PM | Ahmed Tanveer (Pakistan) vs Vikas Krishnan

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event)

Canoe TBR 1000m Men | Heat 2 Start List | India | 8-30 AM

Equestrian

Jumping Individual | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy, Kevic Zahan Setalvad

Jumping Team | 6-30 AM | 1st Qualification | India

Hockey

Women's Pool B | 12-30 PM | India vs Thailand

Karate

Men's 75KG 1/16 Finals | 8-15 AM | Kim Muil vs India's Jayendran Sharath Kumar

Men's 84 KG Quarterfinals | 12-42 PM | To be defined vs India's Vishal

Sailing

Mixed RS One | Race 9 | India | 10-40 AM

Mixed RS One | Race 10 | India | 10-40 AM

Sepaktakraw

Men's Regu Group B | 9-30 AM | India vs Nepal

Squash

Men's team | Pool B Round | 10 AM | India vs Indonesia

Men's team Pool B | 5 PM | India vs Singapore

Table Tennis

Men's Preliminary Round | 10-30 AM | India vs Macau

Men's group D | 2-30 PM | India vs Vietnam

Volleyball

Women's Preliminary Pool B | 11 AM | China vs India

How do I watch India's Day 9 Events live?

India's Day 9 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 9 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 9 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)