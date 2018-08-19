Asian Games 2018: Day 2 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's wrestler Bajrang Punia won the gold medal in the 65kg category defeating Japanese Daichi Takatani 11-8 in the final of the 18th Asian Games on Sunday. It was Bajrang's second successive gold medal in the Asian Games after his triumph in Incheon 2014 in the 61kg category. The first medal for India came after Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team at the 18th Asian Games earlier during the day. The Indian pair scored 429.9 in the final round to finish on the podium. Chinese Taipei won the gold with a score of 494.1 while China took silver with 492.5. The biggest blow though came when two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was exempted from Asiad trails, lost tamely. Sushil, winner of a bronze at the 2006 Doha edition, was competing at the Games after skipping the last two editions. The Indian led 2-1 after the first period with a takedown but the Bahraini made a strong comeback to silence the Indian fans.
Here is India's Day 2 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)
Badminton
Women's team quarterfinals
India vs Japan (7-30 AM)
Men's team quarterfinals
India vs Indonesia (12-30 PM)
Basketball
Women's Basketball 5x5Preliminary: Group A - Game 7
Unified Korea vs India (8-30 AM)
Handball
Men's Handball Main Round: Group 3 - Match 2
India vs Malaysia (9-30 AM)
Hockey
Men's tournament Pool A
India vs Indonesia (6-30 PM)
Kabaddi
Women's Team Group A - Game 5
India vs Thailand (8-10 AM)
Men's Team Group A - Game 5
India vs Korea (2-30 PM)
Rowing (Heats)
Dushyant (7-30 AM)
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls - Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh (7 AM)
Men's Quadruple Sculls India (8-30 AM)
Women's Four Heats (8-50 AM)
Men's Lightweight Eight (Heat 2 Start List) India - 8-10 AM
Sepaktakraw
Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B
India vs Iran (7-30 AM)
Women's Team Regu Preliminary Group A
India vs Lao PDR (10-30 AM)
Shooting (Medal event)
Trap Women - Qualification - Day 2
Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar (6-30 AM)
10m Air Rifle Men Qualification
Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (6 AM)
Trap Men Qualification - Day 2
Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay (7-30 AM)
10m Air Rifle Women Qualification
Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela (8 AM)
The above events will be followed by finals.
Swimming (Medal Event)
Men's 800m Freestyle
Advait Page - Heat 1 (7-30 AM)
Men's 50m Backstroke Heats - Nataraj Srihari and Mani Arvind (7-52 AM)
Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats - Neel Roy (7-15 AM)
Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Heats - India - (8-43 AM)
Taekwondo
Women - 53kg - Round of 16 (8-30 AM)
Latika Bhandari vs TO-BE-DEFINED
Tennis
Men's Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)
India's Prabhakharan Gunneswaran Prajnesh vs Indonesia's Fitriadi M Rfiqi
Wong Kong Kit (Hong Kong) vs Ramanathan Ramkumar
Men's Doubles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)
RM Bopanna, Sharan D vs Indonesia's Susanto Da, Susanto IA
Nagal S, Ramanathan R vs Nepal's Bajracharya SB, Bastola A
Women's Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)
Gumulya Beatrice (Indonesia) vs Raina Ankita Ravinderkrishan
Thandi Kamran Kaur vs Altansarnai Jargal (Mongolia)
Mixed Singles Round of 32 (8-30 AM)
To be defined vs Bopanna, Thombare PG
Women's Doubles Round of 32 (10-30 AM)
Khan SM, Suhail U (Pakistan) vs Raina AR, PG Thombare
Volleyball
Men's tournament Preliminary: Pool F match 1
India vs Hong Kong China (2 PM)
Wushu
Men's Sanda - 56 kg Round of 16
Santosh Kumar vs Wazea Zaid Ali (Yemen) (7-30 AM)
Men's Sanda 60kg Round of 16
Sofyan Abdul Haris (Indonesia) vs Surya Bhanu Partap Singh (India)
Men's Sanda 65kg Round of 16
Grewal Narender vs Tabugara Clemente JR (Philippines)
