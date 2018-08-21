Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 3: Archers, Rowers In Action

Vinesh Phogat on Monday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold after she defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women's Freestyle final. This was India's second gold after wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged one in men's 65kg on Sunday. With this, India rose to the seventh spot in the Asian Games 2018 medal tally with 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Vinesh completely dominated the contest, taking a 4-0 lead initially before stretching it further to 6-2 to pocket the yellow metal. India's shooter Lakshay Sheoran won the silver medal by finishing second, while compatriot Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fifth in the men's trap final. The 20-year-old, who had finished fourth in the qualification round, got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48. Shooter Deepak Kumar clinched silver in the Mens 10m Air Rifle category. Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7 while compatriot Ravi Kumar finished fourth scoring 205.2. It was also the 30-year-old's first medal. (MEDALS TALLY)
09:09 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualification event update
Sanjeev Rajput has shot 785 to drop to second spot
Akhil Sheoran has shot 775. He is on the 16th spot
09:06 IST: Fencing Women's Epee Individual
Jas Seerat Singh defeats Megawati 5-3 to enter Round of 32
09:01 IST: Volleyball Women's event update
India lose first set 18-25, trail 5-7 in the second set to Vietnam
08:49 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men event update
Saurabh Chaudhary has shot a brilliant 586 to qualify for the final event
Abhishek Verma shot 580 to qualify for the final event
08:42 IST: Volleyball Women's event update
India trail 9-14 against Vietnam in the first set
08:35 IST: Volleyball Women's event update
India trail 5-8 against Vietnam at the first time-out
08:31 IST: Volleyball Women's event update
Vietnam take an upper hand against India in first set. Lead 3-0
08:30 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualification event update
Sanjeev Rajput has moved up to fourth spot with 499 points
08:22 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men qualification event update
Saurabh Chaudhary continues to top the list with 477 points
08:15 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update
India beat Sri Lanka 38-12 in Group A match
08:10 IST: Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle event update
Virdawal Khade qualifies for the final round. He finished third in the standing with a time of 22.43
07:58 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update
India maintain their lead 32-5 over Sri Lanka
07:55 IST: Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle event update
Vikram Khade clocked 22.43 to top Heat 5
Anshul Kothari clocked 23.83 to top Heat 1
07:45 IST: Men's Single Sculls Repechages event update
Dattu Bhokanal has topped Heat 1. He clocked 7:45.71
Dattu Bhokanal has qualified for the final event
07:42 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men qualification event update
Saurabh Choudhary is on the top spot with 99 points
07:39 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update
India lead 14-0 against Sri Lanka in the Group A match
07:38 IST: Men's Single Sculls Repechage event update
Dattu Bhokanal is currently leading. He has crossed the 1500m in 5:46.01
07:35 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Men event update
Sanjeev Rajput is on the 18th spot after the initial shots. He has a total score of 48
07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018
India were assured of its first-ever medal in Sepaktakraw as they entered the semi-finals of the mens team Regu event after finishing second in Group B. There are only six teams in the competition, which means India is assured of a medal as the losing semi-finalists will get bronze. In the preliminary round, India got the better of Iran 2-1, later losing to Indonesia 3-0. They qualified for the last four stage as the second best team in their group.
India's men's badminton team lost 1-3 to hosts Indonesia in the quarter-finals. HS Prannoy was the only Indian to have got a point for India, while Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost. Srikanth lost to Anthony Ginting 21-23, 23-21, 10-21 as the hosts got a 1-0 lead. The hosts doubled their advantage when Satwik-Chirag fell to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-19, 19-21, 16-21.
Indian tennis players enjoyed a successful day with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina registering comprehensive victories in their respective matches. Ramanathan and Gunneswaran entered the Round of 16 in the men's singles category with straight sets wins.