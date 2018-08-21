Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 3: Archers, Rowers In Action

Vinesh Phogat on Monday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold after she defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women's Freestyle final. This was India's second gold after wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged one in men's 65kg on Sunday. With this, India rose to the seventh spot in the Asian Games 2018 medal tally with 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Vinesh completely dominated the contest, taking a 4-0 lead initially before stretching it further to 6-2 to pocket the yellow metal. India's shooter Lakshay Sheoran won the silver medal by finishing second, while compatriot Manavjit Singh Sandhu finished fifth in the men's trap final. The 20-year-old, who had finished fourth in the qualification round, got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48. Shooter Deepak Kumar clinched silver in the Mens 10m Air Rifle category. Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7 while compatriot Ravi Kumar finished fourth scoring 205.2. It was also the 30-year-old's first medal. (MEDALS TALLY)

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 3 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

09:09 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualification event update

Sanjeev Rajput has shot 785 to drop to second spot

Akhil Sheoran has shot 775. He is on the 16th spot

09:06 IST: Fencing Women's Epee Individual

Jas Seerat Singh defeats Megawati 5-3 to enter Round of 32

09:01 IST: Volleyball Women's event update

India lose first set 18-25, trail 5-7 in the second set to Vietnam

08:49 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men event update

Saurabh Chaudhary has shot a brilliant 586 to qualify for the final event

Abhishek Verma shot 580 to qualify for the final event

08:42 IST: Volleyball Women's event update

India trail 9-14 against Vietnam in the first set

08:35 IST: Volleyball Women's event update

India trail 5-8 against Vietnam at the first time-out

08:31 IST: Volleyball Women's event update

Vietnam take an upper hand against India in first set. Lead 3-0

08:30 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men qualification event update

Sanjeev Rajput has moved up to fourth spot with 499 points

08:22 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men qualification event update

Saurabh Chaudhary continues to top the list with 477 points

08:15 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update

India beat Sri Lanka 38-12 in Group A match

08:10 IST: Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle event update

Virdawal Khade qualifies for the final round. He finished third in the standing with a time of 22.43

07:58 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update

India maintain their lead 32-5 over Sri Lanka

07:55 IST: Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle event update

Vikram Khade clocked 22.43 to top Heat 5

Anshul Kothari clocked 23.83 to top Heat 1

07:45 IST: Men's Single Sculls Repechages event update

Dattu Bhokanal has topped Heat 1. He clocked 7:45.71

Dattu Bhokanal has qualified for the final event

07:42 IST: Shooting 10m Air Pistol Men qualification event update

Saurabh Choudhary is on the top spot with 99 points

07:39 IST: Kabaddi Women's Team event update

India lead 14-0 against Sri Lanka in the Group A match

07:38 IST: Men's Single Sculls Repechage event update

Dattu Bhokanal is currently leading. He has crossed the 1500m in 5:46.01

07:35 IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Men event update

Sanjeev Rajput is on the 18th spot after the initial shots. He has a total score of 48

07:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018

India were assured of its first-ever medal in Sepaktakraw as they entered the semi-finals of the mens team Regu event after finishing second in Group B. There are only six teams in the competition, which means India is assured of a medal as the losing semi-finalists will get bronze. In the preliminary round, India got the better of Iran 2-1, later losing to Indonesia 3-0. They qualified for the last four stage as the second best team in their group.

India's men's badminton team lost 1-3 to hosts Indonesia in the quarter-finals. HS Prannoy was the only Indian to have got a point for India, while Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy lost. Srikanth lost to Anthony Ginting 21-23, 23-21, 10-21 as the hosts got a 1-0 lead. The hosts doubled their advantage when Satwik-Chirag fell to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-19, 19-21, 16-21.

Indian tennis players enjoyed a successful day with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina registering comprehensive victories in their respective matches. Ramanathan and Gunneswaran entered the Round of 16 in the men's singles category with straight sets wins.