Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off, with Bangladesh waiting patiently with bated breath. While India and Pakistan have booked their spots in the Super 4s from Group A, three teams are currently vying for the two remaining slots from Group B. For Afghanistan, this is a must-win game, having suffered a narrow defeat against Bangladesh in their last outing. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, must avoid a big defeat, or else Bangladesh will join Afghanistan in the next round. Both sides are likely to remain unchanged, considering what is at stakes. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live updates of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi

Sep 18, 2025 19:13 (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live: Battle of two spin wizards!

Spinners could play a major role in deciding the outcome of this tie. While Afghanistan have Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga remains key to Sri Lanka's hopes. In general, both teams have strong bowling line-ups but will want their batters to fire.

Sep 18, 2025 19:09 (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live: 3 teams, two spots!

Afghanistan have the best Net Run-Rate in Group B. However, they have to win, or else Bangladesh get in ahead of them. Sri Lanka chances of mission out are minor, but cricket is a game of uncertainties. They merely have to avoid being handed an all-time thrashing.

Sep 18, 2025 19:02 (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live: Greetings!

A very good evening to our readers! We are back for the coverage of what promises to be a thrilling Asia Cup tie. Future of three Group B teams is at stakes. Bangladesh, having finished their campaign with two wins from three, wait with bated breath as Sri Lanka and Afghanistan exchange blows.

Just under 30 minutes left for the toss in Abu Dhabi!

