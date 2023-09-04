Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that Rohit Sharma is unable to read or understand the bowling of star pacer Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm fast bowler cleaned up Rohit with a peach of a delivery during the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday. It was a fuller delivery from Shaheen that swung into the India batter and went through the gate to rattle his stumps at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Akhtar opined that Rohit is not at his best and he is worrying too much. The India captain fell for 11 runs off 22 balls.

"I think Rohit is unable to read or understand Shaheen. The visual of Rohit Sharma being beaten like this was not good, but he is a far better player than this. Rohit can bat much better than this. I think he is worrying too much," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

India were bundled out for 266 runs despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82). Rain interrupted the game more than a couple of times before it was eventually called off.

"The constant interruptions by rain, leading to the players going off the ground and coming back in, it affects the focus of the batters. Gill lost his wicket because of this reason, he lost his concentration, and that is why he played such a loose shot," said Akhtar.

Gill, who barely looked set at the crease, was dismissed for 10 runs off 32 balls on the bowling of Haris Rauf.