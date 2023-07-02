Australian cricket team batter Usman Khawaja got into a heated exchange with one of the

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members while walking towards the dressing room during Lunch on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test. The incident took place in the Long Room of Lord's when Khawaja with his Australian team members was heading for lunch on the final day. This is when the member said something to Khawaja and the duo confronted each other. Whatever be the words, it didn't please Khawaja as the player was seemingly unhappy and irked. The security had to intervene to separate the two.

Watch the video here:

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room



"I've NEVER seen scenes like that!" pic.twitter.com/2RnjiNssfw — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

However, this was not the only controversy that took place on the final day of the second Test. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal sent the Lord's crowd into an unprecedented rage as Australia players also clashed with spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.

Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer.

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Advertisement

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating" while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

The controversy came amid England's bid for a Lord's record run chase of 371 to win the second Test.

England captain Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 108 and Broad was one not out as the hosts reached 243 for 6 at Lunch.

(With AFP Inputs)