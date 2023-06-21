The Ashes 2023 opener turned out to be a sporting spectacle, with Australia and England producing a Test match that is likely to be remembered for ages. In the end it was the touring side that clinched the win by 2 wickets, playing by their pace and momentum, prompting discussions over the longevity of 'Bazball'. However, England skipper Ben Stokes refused to give up on the style of play that his team has adopted, suggesting the Three Lions plan to continue playing the same way despite the defeat in the Edgbaston encounter.

"Very proud of the team to take it till the end, go through all those emotions. That's another great game we have been part of, I'll be very surprised if we haven't kept people at the edge of their seats throughout this Test. Good reason for more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashesm," Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

When asked about the defeat, Stokes delared that the nature of the match will have no bearing on the way England plan to play Test cricket.

"A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisions that feel right," he said.

On Day 1 of the Test, Stokes had decided to declare when England were 393/8. When asked if he has any regrets about the decision, the all-rounder's answer wasn't in the affirmative.

"Not at all, I saw it as a chance to pounce on Australia. Never easy for someone to go out and bat 20 minutes. Who knows? Maybe Root and Jimmy could have got out and we would have been in the same place," he asserted.